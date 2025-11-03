Cost of living: Should India's tracker of retail inflation account for free food handouts under PMGKAY?
India’s massive free foodgrain scheme has eased the cost of living for more than half of all households, but it also raises a tricky question: Should the consumer price index be revised accordingly? Or should our most important statistics reflect conceptual clarity?
The ministry of statistics and programme implementation (Mospi) has opened a discussion that goes beyond statistical jargon: should free goods be included in the consumer price index (CPI)? At first glance, this seems like an arcane statistical question. But dig deeper, and it reveals fundamental tensions about what we’re actually trying to measure when we track retail inflation and the cost of living.