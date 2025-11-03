This situation can be interpreted two ways. First, we could say the average price remains ₹1 per kg, calculated by dividing the money spent ( ₹75) on the quantity bought (75kg). Alternatively, we could say the household still consumes 100kg, but the average price has fallen to ₹0.75 per kg, calculated as household spending ( ₹75) as a ratio of the total quantity consumed (100kg). As long as the magnitude and proportion of free grains stays constant, these approaches are equivalent, it turns out.