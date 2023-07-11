Opinion
Create more competitive jobs to drive the Indian economy ahead
Summary
- The creation of jobs that enable productivity gains has a crucial role in raising living standards
Manufacturing has been the backbone of many economies. India has for a long time pondered ways to ramp up manufacturing in the country. In recent years, there have been sincere and potent attempts at doing this. The government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, production-linked incentive schemes for 14 key sectors with an outlay of ₹1.97 trillion, Industrial Corridor Development Programme and National Logistics Policy, among others, have been successful in achieving their respective goals. The fact that rapid growth in services preceded quick expansion of India’s manufacturing sector, unlike what tends to be the case in most other countries, is an oft-repeated observation.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
×