Create more competitive jobs to drive the Indian economy ahead

Competitive jobs are best defined as those that provide pathways to higher productivity and enable individuals to earn their own livelihoods and become self-reliant. Competitive jobs don’t just assure employees wages in the marketplace, they also provide opportunities for people to develop capabilities that can enhance productivity over time. These jobs are extremely important because a focus on developing the capabilities of workers and improving their productivity is key to unlocking long-term economic growth. To quote economist Paul Krugman in this context, “The capacity of a country to improve its standard of living through time depends almost entirely on its capacity to increase output per worker." By not allowing stagnation in an individual’s capacity and by offering instead an environment conducive to raising the economic value added by each worker, competitive jobs can prove transformative when generated at scale across an economy.