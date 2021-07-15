Creating job-creators requires us to celebrate failure

For some perspective, consider the case of Israel, a country that is only 0.07 times as large as Maharashtra and yet a global hub for entrepreneurship and innovation. At the heart of its entrepreneurship culture is its compulsory military service that all young men and women have to go through. A stint in the military exposes youngsters to the latest technologies, while working in teams and accomplishing tasks helps them translate natural partnerships into startup teams. The military then provides a natural ‘national incubator’ for Israelis. The adversities faced by Israelis are a source of national competitive advantage, while the diversity of its population, comprising mainly immigrants, has made them natural risk-takers. Israel, with only about 8.7 million people, cannot provide markets for all its innovations, forcing its entrepreneurs to be compete aggressively for global customers. Its government has facilitated creative ways of funding, provided tax incentives to foreign venture capitalists and offered to match their investments with state funds through a plan called Yozma (‘initiative’ in Hebrew). Besides, Israel’s research and development expenditure is 4.4% of its gross domestic product, much higher than that of most developed countries. Starting and running a company is cheaper in Israel than in most other places, and families are proud to have entrepreneurs willing to embrace failure.

