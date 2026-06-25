Street cred: how Cred's Kunal Shah might help Meta’s Zuckerberg realize his dream of a super-app

Meta is spending $900 million on an Indian fintech firm whose founder will run WhatsApp globally. Is this just an expensive talent hire? Perhaps. But I think the motivation runs deeper. Meta’s chief Mark Zuckerberg may be trying to revive the company’s super-app idea.
The global tech firm announced this week that it will own 20% of Bengaluru-based Cred, which rewards people who pay their credit-card bills on time. Cred’s founder and CEO Kunal Shah will move to Meta as the head of its flagship messaging service. With an estimated 500 million-plus users, India is WhatsApp’s largest market. But how does one make them do more on the app than just communicate?
This is where a super-app enters the picture— a one-stop shop for users to arrange travel, order food, get entertained, pay online, save money, take a loan or buy micro-insurance. China’s WeChat is one such colossus; Alipay is another. Indonesia also has two: GoTo and Singapore-based Grab.