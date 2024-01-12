Credible India: There's much for us to talk about at Davos 2024
Summary
- The WEF’s theme of ‘Rebuilding Trust’ has four key discussions in which we can play a key role: security and cooperation, growth and jobs, AI, and a strategy for climate, nature and energy.
As we step into the new year, the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting offers corporate leaders, policymakers and other stakeholders a chance to assess the year gone by and take stock of challenges and opportunities, extending to geopolitical developments, climate exigencies and economic hurdles. India has long had a significant presence at Davos and Indian industry has put together a formidable agenda aligned with the WEF’s theme of ‘Rebuilding Trust’ this year. India’s participation, led by Smriti Irani, minister of women and child development, includes many government dignitaries, while the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) coordinates the business agenda. As this year’s theme, we are focusing on ‘Credible India.’