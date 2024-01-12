Credible India: There's much for us to talk about at Davos 2024

At Davos, we would showcase India’s resurgent growth and development narrative, which offers immense investment and collaboration opportunities to the world at a time of unpredictability and volatility in global economic affairs. The spotlight will be on the strong and stable 7.7% growth achieved in the first half of 2023-24, along with opportunities in diverse sectors. As per CII estimates, our economy will achieve 7% GDP growth in 2024-25 and has the potential to reach $9 trillion by 2030-31. India’s global engagement has risen in tandem with its growth, with exports of goods and services achieving a new peak of $776 billion in 2022-23. The emergence of knowledge-based industries has been complemented by our notable achievements in the space sector, for example, even as our talent base gets worldwide recognition.

