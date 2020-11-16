Credit bureaus need to move to the next level

On the other hand, for the retail customer, whose credit transactions data is stored with credit bureaus, there is no real value-added service available. Credit bureaus continue to offer the basic vanilla “pay per pull" bureau report service to the retail customer. Credit bureaus can evolve and offer some differentiated offering to the retail consumer that should enable accrual of benefits to them. For starters, the evolution and development of a more comprehensive composite score, which factors in customer demographics and past performance data. This evolved score can enable an individual to command standardizing pricing, for loan application, reducing their dependence on the lender’s credit risk policy, which does bring in subjectivity. Even the dispute resolution, in case of an error in reporting by any of the lenders, is not standardized and requires persistent follow up by individuals with credit bureaus playing no part in enabling the resolution.