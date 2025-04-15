Is the credit-deposit ratio of banks still worth tracking?
Summary
- Sophisticated banking has funding sources other than deposits. This diminishes the latter’s relative importance and thus also how useful a bank or banking sector’s credit-deposit ratio is. It may be time for a broader measure to track the risk of over-lending.
The credit-deposit ratio of banks in India is around 80% today. Should this be a concern? If the investment–deposit ratio is also considered, which is about 29%, the two together mean that for every ₹100 raised as deposits, almost ₹109 is being deployed as credit and investment. And there is a statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) requirement of 18%, which is counted as part of the 29% invested, and a cash reserve ratio requirement of another 4%. How do these numbers add up?