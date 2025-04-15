Is the credit-deposit ratio of banks still worth tracking?

Borrowings are the other component. These can be either Tier 2 bonds raised to support capital or specific bonds like those meant for infrastructure. The share of this component is around 9%. When infrastructure bonds are issued, the funds are on-lent for that purpose alone (i.e., infra development), with banks able to match the time-spans of their assets (or loans) with the length of their liabilities. So, while deposits are the most important source of funding for banks, they are not the only one.