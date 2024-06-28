Credit information in India at the crossroads: What’s next for bureaus?
Summary
- The rise of AI has affected the credit evaluation industry. Lenders are developing internal scoring systems tailored to their customer base. Credit bureaus in India can stay in the game if they reinvent themselves, enhance their services and provide comprehensive and real-time credit information.
It has been over 2 decades since the establishment of Credit Information Bureau (India) Ltds (CIBIL). The establishment of three additional bureaus (Equifax, Experian and CRIF Highmark) has since helped transform India’s lending landscape, marking a significant milestone in India’s financial sector.