Opinion
When will global credit rating agencies get their assessments of India right?
Summary
- While the onus of reducing India’s fiscal deficit and relieving us of our heavy sovereign debt burden is on the government, the country’s impressively growing PPP-adjusted GDP per capita gets overlooked by rating agencies—although it’s relevant to our credit-worthiness.
India’s 2020-21 Economic Survey had observed, “Never in the history of sovereign credit ratings has the fifth largest economy in the world been rated as the lowest rung of the investment grade (BBB-/Baa3).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more