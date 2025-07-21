Ratings: What works for bonds can aid investors elsewhere too
Madan Sabnavis 4 min read 21 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Summary
Retail investors across India should thank the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its draft paper proposal to extend this concept to a diverse range of sectors. It can strengthen public confidence and should be taken up by other regulators.
Credit rating agencies (CRAs) in India are allowed to rate only debt instruments that are (or could be) offered to the public. This implies that all public issues must be rated.
