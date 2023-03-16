Credit Suisse survived two world wars. It can probably endure a reputational hit4 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 05:12 PM IST
- What the 167-year-old bank needs is a change of culture, and culture is driven from the top
Credit Suisse shares have started climbing again after the giant bank received credit worth $54 billion from the Swiss National Bank. This offers only temporary respite to the troubled bank and to global business confidence. In the midst of untamed inflation, high interest rates, slow growth and a meltdown of small banks in the US, the world could do without the collapse of one of the 30 banks identified by the Financial Stability Board as systemically important for the world.
