Cricket: Money flows as freely as runs in the limited-overs format
Summary
- Commercial forces have taken the game deep and wide onto Indian screens and delighted fans, while transportation costs, ticket availability and high fees render stadiums less inclusive.
India has been gripped by World Cup fever for the past six weeks. 10 teams, 10 venues, 48 matches, dozens of charter flights and team buses for players, hundreds of hotel room nights for players and officials, and thousands upon thousands of car trips, train journeys, air expeditions and food delivery packets for visitors. The logistics for each of the matches. particularly the semi-finals and final, have been mind-boggling and chaotic, but adequate and enjoyable in that peculiarly Indian way. Despite the occasional controversy about pitches favouring the home team, frictions delaying visitor visas and the late release of stadium tickets, the giant cricket carnival came to a successful conclusion. To the disappointment of a billion plus fans, Australia overcame a hitherto dominant India in a final that pitted the tournament’s best two teams against each other.