Cricket: Money flows as freely as runs in the limited-overs format

In 2005, ICC moved to Dubai, exempting it from most taxes. The ICC makes transfers to the cricket bodies of countries, which are then responsible for securing tax breaks or making tax payments as required. During the 2011 World Cup, India granted a full tax exemption, while for the 2016 World Cup, there was a 10% reduction in tax. So far, no tax exemptions have been extended for this edition and a 22% tax has been imposed on the ICC for broadcasting rights. The BCCI estimates that between $52 and $116 million will need to be paid in tax (and correspondingly reduced from ICC annual payments to India) if there were to be no tax reduction. Some analysts estimated that, in total, the World Cup would boost the Indian economy by about ₹22,000 crore. The BCCI’s argument for a tax reduction is based on the boost given to the Indian economy and on the direct and indirect taxes that the event has generated. Of course, the counter argument is that ‘rules are rules.’

