India’s crushing defeat of England in the third cricket Test match played in Ahmedabad has led many on the losing side to blame the pitch—that brown strip on which batsmen face bowlers at the centre of a grassy oval field—at the recently-christened Narendra Modi stadium. The visitors lost the five-day tie in just two days. The English were sent packing with just 112 and 81 runs on the board in their two innings, a grand total that our team breezed past to secure victory in one of the shortest Tests in decades. This, in the view of English fans more than organizers and advertisers, was not supposed to happen. So we have had grumbles galore. Former English cricketers Michael Vaughan, Andrew Strauss and David Lloyd have raised doubts over the quality of the track. Their main objection: It spun too much. This worked in favour of Indian spinners R. Ashwin and Axar Patel, who together claimed 18 of the Test’s 20 English scalps. The art of spin, though, is about artifice. In essence, it is about deception, to which few like admitting vulnerability, and so it should not surprise us when fingers are pointed at a conspiratorial role that an Indian-curated patch of earth may have played in the game’s outcome.

The Indian team, led by captain Virat Kohli and Ashwin, among others, have defended the ground’s pitch. Why anyone would think they needed to, however, is something of a mystery. Sure, no one who watched England’s rout could have been left with any trace of doubt that it aided our spinners in turning the ball to an unusual degree. So much so that any practitioner of this skill would salivate at the prospect of having a go at a batsman there. But, all the same, English protests against the track can safely be taken with a shrug and pinch of salt. For one, the same advantage was available to them too, but England’s selective wisdom led them to field as many as four seamers and just one spinner, Jack Leach. As their own pitches back home are good for fast bowlers, they should have prepared better for our dry and crumbly tracks that tend to serve spinners better. For another, as inventors of the game, they should know that while the rules are held constant, playing conditions do and should vary. The variability of how a pitch behaves in different places under various kinds of weather, after all, is what lends cricket much of its charm. Indeed, it is also why the decisions of captaincy are such a big deal. This is what makes it a clash of wits as much as skills.

In the UK, Indian batsmen must contend with fast deliveries that can swing rather too unpredictably for comfort. With an overcast sky, especially, some bowlers are able to achieve the rarity of a reverse swing that has the ball curve one way in the air and then another. We do not complain if ball behaviour differs sharply from one venue to another. Talent lies in adaptation. As with avid golfers, who thrive on the twists and quirks of various golf courses around the world, great cricketers welcome the adrenaline of diverse challenges. Even the sizes of cricket grounds vary widely. The small fields of New Zealand are a far cry from those in Australia, for example, where batsmen can run four runs before a fielder gets to the ball. The tracks down under are rather bouncy. In short, every ground is unique, and that is how it should be. The dullness of sameness is the last thing we need—though, of course, we do hope the fourth Test offers us an occasion to chew our nails.

