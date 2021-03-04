Cricket rules can’t vary but its pitches sure can

The Indian team, led by captain Virat Kohli and Ashwin, among others, have defended the ground’s pitch. Why anyone would think they needed to, however, is something of a mystery. Sure, no one who watched England’s rout could have been left with any trace of doubt that it aided our spinners in turning the ball to an unusual degree. So much so that any practitioner of this skill would salivate at the prospect of having a go at a batsman there. But, all the same, English protests against the track can safely be taken with a shrug and pinch of salt. For one, the same advantage was available to them too, but England’s selective wisdom led them to field as many as four seamers and just one spinner, Jack Leach. As their own pitches back home are good for fast bowlers, they should have prepared better for our dry and crumbly tracks that tend to serve spinners better. For another, as inventors of the game, they should know that while the rules are held constant, playing conditions do and should vary. The variability of how a pitch behaves in different places under various kinds of weather, after all, is what lends cricket much of its charm. Indeed, it is also why the decisions of captaincy are such a big deal. This is what makes it a clash of wits as much as skills.

