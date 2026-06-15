Crime in India: the latest numbers look good but also point to gaps that must urgently be closed

India’s latest crime statistics offer encouraging signs of progress. According to the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) Crime in India 2024 report, the country recorded under 5.9 million cognizable crimes that year, a decline of 6% from the previous year. The all-India crime rate fell from 448.3 per lakh population to 418.9, while crimes against women fell 1.5%.
India’s latest crime statistics offer encouraging signs of progress. According to the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) Crime in India 2024 report, the country recorded under 5.9 million cognizable crimes that year, a decline of 6% from the previous year. The all-India crime rate fell from 448.3 per lakh population to 418.9, while crimes against women fell 1.5%.
Most importantly, our estimates suggest that a 1% decline in such crime is associated with about 0.11% higher real GDP growth in the short run, with the long-run dividends even higher.
Most importantly, our estimates suggest that a 1% decline in such crime is associated with about 0.11% higher real GDP growth in the short run, with the long-run dividends even higher.
At a time when rapid urbanization and digital connectivity are transforming society, the reduction in conventional crime suggests that investments in public infrastructure, technology and policing may be beginning to yield dividends. One driver is the steady rise in public capital expenditure. Our estimates show that a 1% increase in per-capita public capital outlay is associated with a 0.36% lower crime rate.
Technology too appears to be reshaping the crime landscape. Under the Smart Cities Mission, more than 84,000 CCTV cameras have been installed across 100 cities, supported by Integrated Command and Control Centres. Interestingly, cities with higher CCTV density tend to exhibit lower growth in crime rates, suggesting that the increased probability of detection itself may deter criminal activity.
Digitization has further strengthened this deterrence effect. With UPI, FasTag and digital transaction trails becoming ubiquitous, anonymity is gradually shrinking. Criminal investigations increasingly rely on digital footprints, making it harder for offenders to evade detection. As the likelihood of being caught rises, the expected gains from crime diminish.
However, the nature of crime itself is evolving. While conventional crimes have declined, cybercrime increased by 17% in 2024, crossing 100,000 registered cases. This suggests criminal activity is increasingly shifting from physical spaces to digital platforms. As India becomes more digitally connected, the challenge for law enforcement may not only be reducing crime, but also adapting rapidly to new forms of technology-enabled offences.
Further, crime acts as a labour market variable, especially for women. States with higher rates of crimes against women tend to have lower female labour force participation. Safety influences mobility, commuting decisions and access to employment opportunities. States such as Haryana, Kerala, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh record crime-against-women rates above the national average, while their female labour force participation remains relatively low or moderate.
At the same time, India’s latest crime statistics offer another valuable insight. As crime falls, improving the reporting of crime becomes equally important. Crime records are not simply a reflection of criminal activity; they are also a reflection of citizens’ willingness and ability to report offences. Greater trust in institutions, easier complaint mechanisms and stronger victim support systems can draw more incidents into the country’s formal justice system.
Domestic violence illustrates this challenge. Using National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) estimates and help-seeking behaviour, we compared survey-based data with police-recorded cases.
While the NCRB recorded around 121,000 victims of domestic violence in 2024, survey evidence from NFHS-5 suggests that the actual incidence of domestic violence is much higher. Not every victim reports violence, and among those who do seek help, only a small fraction approach the police. The gap highlights the importance of continuing efforts to improve reporting mechanisms and access to justice.
There appears to be a possible under-reporting of roughly 473,000 domestic violence cases. In other words, official statistics capture only around one-fifth of the cases that may have been expected to reach the police.
We need to further strengthen our institutional abilities to ensure that more cases are brought into the formal reporting system. Public initiatives such as the She-Box Portal, Emergency Response Support System and One Stop Centres must be lauded and scaled up further, as these incentivize the reporting of crime within the home and elsewhere.
Interestingly, state-level patterns also reveal how reporting practices can influence crime statistics. The most curious case in this context is that of West Bengal. This state recorded a relatively high share of serious offences such as kidnapping and abduction (over 8%), crimes against women (almost 7.8%) and violent crimes (6.9%) in 2024; and its share of missing children stands out (16.1%).
However, its share of many other crimes was unusually low, including theft (under 1.5%), vehicle theft (about 0.6%), burglary (under 0.1%) and offences against property (under 2%), despite a large population. Out of 15,969 property offences, West Bengal reported only 53 night burglaries.
In comparison, Jharkhand, which has a lower population than West Bengal, reported substantially higher shares in many of these categories. These patterns remind us that crime statistics reflect not just actual incidence, but also reporting behaviour and administrative processes.
However, the next phase of reform may not simply be about reducing crime further. It may also be about ensuring that every victim feels confident to come forward and every complaint receives due attention. India is undoubtedly a success story in terms of reducing crime over the past decade. The next step is to ensure that crimes are fully reported, and for that, states will have to step up.
These are the author’s personal views.
The author is a member of the 16th Finance Commission, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, and group chief economic advisor, State Bank of India.