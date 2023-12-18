Crimes against women must stop for the country to prosper
Summary
- We need a multi-pronged approach that includes gender sensitization and greater representation across all levels of the justice system. We must end injustices that laws alone have been unable to tackle.
Crimes against women in India rose by 4% in 2022 from the previous year, a majority of the cases being cruelty by the husband or his relatives (31.4%). Delhi is still rated as the country’s most unsafe city for women, with an average of three reported rape cases per day, accounting for 29% of crimes committed against women in 19 major cities, according to 2023 data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).