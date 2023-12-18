Crimes against women must stop for the country to prosper

In the aftermath of the ‘Nirbhaya’ incident, several changes were brought into the legal landscape, but their impact as a deterrent has remained limited. Many legal experts opined that the fault lies more with implementation processes and argued for making these transparent, with the use of electronic evidence, video-graphing of entire investigations and the time-bound filing of charge-sheets and holding of trials to boost confidence among victims. As a recent research noted that “the victims deserve more empathy and sensitivity, as they are now being humiliated on a daily basis in long-drawn court cases… which tend to make them believe that the system is accused-friendly." At the end of 2022, there were about 50 million cases pending across various courts in the country. A legal expert also lamented that in many instances, “the witnesses turn hostile during the investigation and trial... and victims were thrust upon out-of-court settlements, which results in low convictions." The conviction rate was a measly 26.5% in 2021, down from 29.8% in 2020. Many feminists were of the view that legal reforms were more ‘populist’ than truly reformist, since patriarchal notions remain predominant in society and law, while both need to evolve hand-in-hand for better results.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}