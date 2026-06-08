Crisis prevention: why India's policy action must go further to boost economic resilience

The Indian economy appears to be entering a phase of heightened macroeconomic vulnerability marked by the simultaneous weakening of some key indicators. Currency depreciation, inflationary pressures, weak private investment and growing capital account stress point to a broader crisis of confidence.
The Indian economy appears to be entering a phase of heightened macroeconomic vulnerability marked by the simultaneous weakening of some key indicators. Currency depreciation, inflationary pressures, weak private investment and growing capital account stress point to a broader crisis of confidence.
Although recent geopolitical tensions and wars have accelerated the rupee’s decline, this had begun much earlier. Weak net foreign direct investment (FDI), sustained foreign portfolio investment (FPI) outflows and tightening global financial conditions have been major factors. A weaker rupee raises import costs, worsens inflationary pressures and increases the burden of external liabilities.
Although recent geopolitical tensions and wars have accelerated the rupee’s decline, this had begun much earlier. Weak net foreign direct investment (FDI), sustained foreign portfolio investment (FPI) outflows and tightening global financial conditions have been major factors. A weaker rupee raises import costs, worsens inflationary pressures and increases the burden of external liabilities.
The conventional argument that currency depreciation would stimulate exports and thus improve the external balance appears increasingly untenable in the present global context. Defending the currency through the depletion of foreign exchange reserves is not feasible as this hoard is an essential buffer for financing import bills and maintaining external sector credibility.
A second dimension of an emerging crisis is the resurgence of inflationary pressures. Rising international crude oil prices, disruptions in global supply chains and exchange rate pass-through effects have stoked both wholesale and retail inflation.
Cost-push inflationary dynamics are becoming increasingly visible across sectors. Rising transport costs, higher logistics expenditure and increased costs of industrial inputs are beginning to ripple across the economy.
Lower-income households are disproportionately affected because food, fuel and essential commodities constitute a larger share of their consumption basket. Persistent inflation also erodes real wages and weakens purchasing power, thereby dampening domestic demand and slowing the economy further.
Monetary tightening alone may not be able to address such cost-push inflation. It could instead suppress investment and employment without substantially easing supply-side pressures. This policy dilemma reflects the broader tension between stabilization and growth.
A third and more structural concern is the prolonged weakness of private investment. Despite significant increases in corporate profitability, private capital expenditure has been subdued.
An observation made by the chief economic advisor that profits have risen without a corresponding rise in investments captures an important contradiction. The reluctance of private capital to invest domestically reflects concerns related to demand, global uncertainties and financial risks.
Simultaneously, Indian capital has increasingly sought investment opportunities abroad. While outward investment may reflect global ambitions, it also suggests limited confidence in domestic profitability and investment conditions.
The fourth dimension lies in the changing nature of pressures within the balance of payments. Earlier external sector crises in India were primarily associated with current account deficits, while the capital account generally acted as a stabilizing source of inflows.
The contemporary situation is different because vulnerabilities are increasingly emerging within the capital account. Gross FDI inflows have suffered the effects of tightening global financial conditions amid rising interest rates in advanced economies. Although net FDI inflows are positive, they have fallen significantly relative to earlier peaks as a share of GDP.
The FPI segment has witnessed even greater volatility, with periodic episodes of big outflows from equity and debt markets. External commercial borrowings (ECBs) and other debt flows have offered liquidity support, but reliance on debt-creating inflows introduces additional risks.
Taken together, these developments suggest the emergence of a broad crisis of confidence affecting both internal and external balances. An internal balance refers to the co-existence of price stability and full employment, while an external balance implies a sustainable balance-of-payments position without destabilizing deficits or excessive dependence on volatile capital inflows.
Current trends indicate stress on both fronts simultaneously. The policy response cannot, therefore, be confined to simplistic narratives that portray depreciation as harmless or inevitable.
We need a combination of short-term stabilization measures (the central bank last week took a few) and long-term structural reforms. In the short-run, containing inflation, stabilizing exchange rate expectations and maintaining external sector confidence are essential. Energy diversification and strengthening local productive capacity can also reduce external vulnerability.
Over the longer term, the economy needs a revival of private investment, expansion of employment-intensive manufacturing, strengthening of domestic industrial capabilities and more resilient trade and industrial policies.
India’s development strategy must shift focus from narrow financial indicators to broader economic resilience and job generation. We need realism over complacency. Warning signs are visible across indicators. While we may not face a full-fledged crisis, further policy action is imperative.
These are the author’s personal views.
The author is director, Madras Institute of Development Studies.