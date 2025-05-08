Gene editing: Is humanity ready to rewrite the book of life?
SummaryGene editing can cure illnesses, ensure global food security, conserve species and more. But its risks of misuse are staggering and we must address the mammoth in the room. Eugenics, for example, could usher in genetic caste systems if left unchecked.
When Watson and Crick discovered DNA’s double helix in 1953, humanity stumbled upon something miraculous and menacing: the ability to edit genes. Not read them, not mildly tweak them, but rewrite them with a divinity complex. Think of it as opening Microsoft Word and creating your fantasy appearance. Rainbow-coloured eyes? Sure. Sounds amazing? It is. Terrifying? Definitely.