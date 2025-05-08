Gene editing: Is humanity ready to rewrite the book of life?

Colossal Biosciences, a US startup, is working on bringing back woolly mammoths by modifying Asian-elephant DNA. It has tried to resurrect the dodo and dire wolf. This is called ‘de-extinction,’ but critics call it “bio-dramatics with unpredictable ecological consequences." Let’s not sugar-coat it. Gene modification could widen an already yawning gap between the haves and have-nots. Imagine rich engineered babies growing taller, smarter and resistant to everything except bad wi-fi, while the poor are stuck in queues for basic vaccines. Left unchecked, this could usher in genetic caste systems.