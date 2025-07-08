Rahul Matthan: Indian genes could save the world from rare diseases
India offers a treasure trove of genetic data for AI-enabled researchers to develop therapies neglected by commercial drug-makers for insufficient demand. India could take a global lead in this sphere, with a big role played by data from its many endogamous communities.
In an episode of my podcast titled ‘The Incurable Disease,’ I told of how a husband and wife with no previous medical training or experience built a genetics laboratory in a bungalow in Bangalore so they could find a treatment for Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) to save their son. As much as this is a story of grit and perseverance, it also shows how far genetic technology has come and how affordable its innovations can now be.