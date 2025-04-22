Recycling should lead India’s quest for critical minerals like lithium
Summary
- Policies are in place but headway needs to be made. Amid a global scramble, the country should work towards a resilient circular supply chain for highly sought-after inputs—especially rare earths.
In response to US President Donald Trump’s tariff war on China, Beijing recently restricted Chinese exports of rare earth minerals like yttrium, dysprosium and terbium, critical minerals used in a wide range of modern-day electronic equipment. This has led to new pressures on the White House, particularly from the US defence, automotive and energy industries, each of which are impacted severely.