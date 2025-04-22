Recycling should lead India’s quest for critical minerals like lithium

The good news is that it is already half-way there with a growing policy focus on recycling e-waste to recover critical minerals that exist in our devices and batteries. The country generated 1.75 million tonnes of e-waste in 2023–24, a 73% increase in just five years. E-waste often contains discarded lithium-ion batteries, which hold lithium, cobalt and nickel, providing an alternative to mined sources. Unlike mining, which can take a decade-plus to operationalize, recycling facilities can be set up in under a year.