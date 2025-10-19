For the US, any additional supply chain that challenges China’s dominance is a win—even if it develops abroad. Plus, it would help counter Brazil’s relationship with Beijing, already its main trading partner and destination for most of its ores and commodities. Collaboration with the US could give Brazil the incentives and critical mass needed for its rare earths industry to finally take off. For all its huge reserves and many encouraging projects, Brazil’s rare-earth production remains close to zero.