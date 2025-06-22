Rare-earth crunch: India’s quest for critical minerals must race the clock
Our EV makers face a rare-earth magnet scarcity while the country faces a steep challenge in securing local supplies of various rarely found critical minerals. But a Quad-led effort could forge a realistic action plan to create a supply chain independent of China.
Globally, critical mineral development is marked by long gestation cycles, taking 15–25 years from discovery to production, given the inherently uncertain nature of exploration and hurdles at multiple stages of mine development. Australia’s Olympic Dam project took 13 years and Mongolia’s Oyu Tolgoi took 20 years.