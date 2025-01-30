Mint Quick Edit | India’s push for mineral security augurs well
Summary
- The Union cabinet has approved a national critical mineral mission with an outlay of ₹34,300 crore. Given how we’re staring at a phase of geopolitical flux, self-reliance here makes eminent sense.
On Wednesday, India’s cabinet approved a national critical mineral mission. With an outlay of ₹34,300 crore, its aim is to strengthen India’s supply chain for key minerals and achieve self-reliance. The Centre is expected to put in ₹16,300 crore of that sum, with the rest to be raised by public sector units and others.