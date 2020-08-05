Critical thinking will drive the design of curriculum

The 20th century organogram of functional heads reporting to the CEO in a tree-like structure is already proving to be anachronistic and inadequate in a rapidly changing market and technology landscape. Instead, a looser, beehive-like structure that operates like a neural network is seen as the only way to create an agile organization. This would necessarily mean that the organization should have executives who not only specialize in a function, but also have a good understanding of the interwoven nature of the problems and potential solutions involving various functions and knowledge sources.