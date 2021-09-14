Criticism of India's bankruptcy code is unwarranted

The primary criticism against IBC has been on account of its allegedly paltry recoveries, which according to many critics makes IBC a legal mantelpiece instead of a powerful tool for economic value creation. Objectively speaking, this argument stands on several fragile assumptions. In any bankruptcy process, recoveries are impacted by a host of macroeconomic and firm-specific factors. This is because asset values are not constant and change according to the larger economic environment and competitive dynamics of the industry within which the firm operates. Therefore, to truly evaluate the IBC on recoveries, one would require a diversified data set spanning several industries and business cycles. Since such data is not available yet, an evaluation of the IBC on recoveries is likely to be biased. Even if one were to ignore this bias, its recoveries are not as dismal as they are made out to be. According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, for the three years that IBC was used, recoveries averaged around 45%. Many have criticized the IBC by arbitrarily declaring this number as low. Some sell-side research firms have put forth an even more specious argument by stating that excluding top accounts, recoveries under IBC are 24%. Others have bizarrely cited individual cases where recoveries have been very low to declare that the Code has failed. These critics must be reminded that, in economics as in much of our lives, absolute numbers are meaningless, and every process has a distribution of outcomes which may be skewed, and cherry-picked anecdotes do not make a compelling argument. Recovery under the IBC can be evaluated only with respect to a benchmark. For robustness, we can use several benchmarks to evaluate recoveries under the IBC and arrive at a less biased estimate of its effectiveness.

