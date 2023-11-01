Critics of ESG investing should take a closer look at the concept
A fair assessment of ESG would lead them to find it is not a problem but a solution in the making
The debate around ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) investing has intensified, with critics levelling accusations of sanctimony, hypocrisy and a distortion of its core principles. Some contend that ESG has strayed from its roots in responsible investing, now driven more by profit-seeking motives. While these critiques are valid to some extent, we must recognize that ESG’s evolution reflects its adaptability rather than inherent flaws.