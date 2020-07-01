Opinion | Critics of fast fashion in hard times should think again

But the knock-on effect of closed clothing stores in New York, Madrid and elsewhere was felt instantaneously in the factories of South Asia and other production centres. Millions of jobs were lost in a snap. Thousands of small entrepreneurs went out of business. Entire economies of “garment clusters" came to a halt. Images of thousands of migrant workers walking several kilometres with their meagre belongings were flashed all over. Large numbers of them worked in garment units. We were suddenly reminded that the livelihood of millions of people depended on other people purchasing things they did not need. In that sense, Covid showed us what happens when you temporarily take fast fashion away.