Will tighter rules for global mobility make international travel harder?

We live in an increasingly multi-polar, digital-first world and the future of cross-border travel is undergoing a fundamental shift. According to the latest UN World Tourism Barometer, international tourist arrivals surpassed 300 million in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a 5% increase over that quarter of 2024 and exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 3%. This growth signals renewed confidence in international travel.

However, at the same time, governments are responding to rising geopolitical tensions and national security concerns by tightening border controls and visa procedures. This paradox has placed global mobility at a critical crossroads, where security, transparency and trust must co-exist for smooth travel.

The rise of user-focused and tech-based solutions: India serves as a compelling example of how digital mobility solutions can be scaled effectively. Digital public infrastructure (DPI)—including Aadhaar for identity, DigiLocker for documents, DigiYatra for airport passage and the Passport Seva Programme 2.0 for e-passports—demonstrates how user-focused technology can improve security and convenience for travellers.

This model offers a potential blueprint for modern cross-border travel. Built on open standards rather than proprietary technologies, India’s DPI offers interoperability and adaptability, allowing for easier adoption by other nations.

Similar advancements are being seen globally. Dubai’s Smart Gates use biometric and facial recognition to fast-track immigration for registered travellers. Singapore’s Smart Entry/Exit system integrates e-passport verification with iris and facial recognition, while the UK’s eGates let eligible travellers cross borders seamlessly using biometric authentication. These examples reflect a broader global shift.

What sets India apart is the scale, openness and inclusivity of its approach. Its combination of security with efficiency not only transforms the travel experience for its own citizens, but also offers the world a replicable model that aligns innovation with integrity in easing international travel.

Playing a significant role in this endeavour are private sector collaborations with governments. Just look at the increasing number of students pursuing education abroad, a trend that is strengthened by strategic partnerships.

VFS Education Services, for example, facilitates access to international education pathways that combine academic excellence with real-world industry experience. Recently, it partnered with the Austrian Technical Universities of Leoben, Wien and Graz to provide Indian students the opportunity to pursue master’s degrees in engineering and technology in top-tier foreign institutions.

This collaboration supports a mobility agreement between India and Austria, reinforcing their shared commitment to fostering talent exchange and educational cooperation.

All countries should harness technology for robust border controls: Advanced technologies such as AI-powered risk assessments and interoperable identity systems can enhance border control efficiency while maintaining security standards. AI-powered risk engines can quickly analyse large data sets to identify potential security threats, while interoperable identity systems like biometric and facial recognition tools offer precise identification, reducing delays for travellers. A report on biometric systems at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport shows that facial recognition technology has cut the average re-entry processing time for US citizens by approximately 50% compared to traditional methods.

When integrated into existing systems, these technologies not only streamline the traveller experience but also bolster the integrity of border controls. The full benefits of these technologies can be achieved by incorporating them into internationally compatible systems where identities and risk assessments verified in one country are accepted by others. Consequently, technology can go from being a supportive tool to a fundamental component of cross-border governance.

Public-private collaboration is vital for the future of global mobility: Building such ecosystems should not be the government’s responsibility alone. Growth in travel volumes and the need for secure borders necessitate collaboration with reliable private entities.

Let’s take into consideration the surge in international travel in the context of a rise in visa volumes. Despite prevailing geopolitical and policy uncertainties, the global visa market is expected to grow in tandem with international travel. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecasts a 5.8% increase in global air travel demand in 2025, with a 9% surge in Asia-Pacific routes. Reflecting this global momentum, VFS Global reported an 11% year-on-year rise in visa applications from India in 2024.

These increasing volumes require intelligent, scalable and data-led solutions that ensure security protocols evolve to keep pace with travel numbers, while fostering confidence. This can be enabled by private sector players that design, deploy and manage technologically advanced infrastructure to support the travel protocols of governments around the world.

By working collaboratively with trusted global partners, governments can focus on security and data sovereignty while private partners help achieve scalability, speed, efficiency and better customer experiences.

The author is founder and CEO, VFS Global Group.