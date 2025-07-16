Will tighter rules for global mobility make international travel harder?
Geopolitical tensions and national security concerns are spelling tighter border controls and visa procedures. Yet, technological solutions exist that can smoothen cross-border movement in ever rising volumes. Here’s how.
We live in an increasingly multi-polar, digital-first world and the future of cross-border travel is undergoing a fundamental shift. According to the latest UN World Tourism Barometer, international tourist arrivals surpassed 300 million in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a 5% increase over that quarter of 2024 and exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 3%. This growth signals renewed confidence in international travel.