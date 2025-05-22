India needs a way to resolve cross-border insolvency cases
SummaryIndia still doesn’t have a cross-border insolvency law—as proposed by its 2022 budget. Globally, a model law exists for such complex bankruptcies that could be made part of our bilateral trade agreements on a reciprocal basis.
India’s budget proposal in 2022 to promulgate a cross-border insolvency law remains unimplemented. The mechanism to implement it was recommended by the Insolvency Law Committee, which suggested adoption of the UNCITRAL Model Law on Cross-Border Insolvency (MLCBI), with a few tweaks, including the introduction of ‘reciprocity’ as a principle.