An increasing number of Indian enterprises are storing their data and applications on the cloud, with most large cloud service providers based in the US. If payments to cloud service providers are suspended, the data is permanently deleted shortly after. It is highly probable that during periods of financial distress, a company may be unable to pay its cloud service provider. Consequently, the likelihood of data deletion is high when a resolution professional takes control, given the lengthy process from distress to default and the time required to admit an insolvency case. Bereft of data, the professional would be unable to perform his duties.