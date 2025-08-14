Explore

Mint Quick Edit | India-China: A thaw is in the air

Mint Editorial Board 1 min read 14 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
US President Donald Trump’s tariff tirade may be giving India’s ties with China a sudden upswing. (REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump’s tariff tirade may be giving India’s ties with China a sudden upswing. (REUTERS)
Summary

Signs of a gradual patch-up are welcome half a decade after the Galwan clash of 2020 left ties frayed. This mustn’t be taken as an Indian tilt towards Brics, though.

While a cross-Himalayan thaw seems to have begun setting in since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in October on the sidelines of the Brics summit, US President Donald Trump’s tariff tirade may be giving India’s ties with China a sudden upswing. Both have eased curbs placed on each other.

Also Read: Nitin Pai: India should craft a calibrated response to China’s Yarlung dam project

Beijing, for instance, has restarted fertilizer supplies and New Delhi has begun issuing visas to Chinese visitors. Now, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi is set to visit India next week for talks with national security advisor Ajit Doval, before the two heads of state possibly meet at the SCO summit in China a few weeks later.

Also Read: It’s time for India’s export strategy to converge its US and China tracks

The signs are unmissable. Progress may be incremental but is crucial for at least trade ties to achieve normalcy after the Galwan clash of 2020. Perhaps India’s investment restrictions will be eased too, duly calibrated to cover security concerns.

Also Read: China’s baby subsidies are tiny but could drive domestic consumption

Such a patch-up mustn’t be read as an Indian Brics tilt, let alone support for any coalition against the US. If anything, it would only assert India’s geopolitical neutrality at a time of fraught world affairs. Across the globe, hard-nosed calculations are being made. And business is business.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

Read Next Story footLogo

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue