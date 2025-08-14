Mint Quick Edit | India-China: A thaw is in the air
Signs of a gradual patch-up are welcome half a decade after the Galwan clash of 2020 left ties frayed. This mustn’t be taken as an Indian tilt towards Brics, though.
While a cross-Himalayan thaw seems to have begun setting in since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in October on the sidelines of the Brics summit, US President Donald Trump’s tariff tirade may be giving India’s ties with China a sudden upswing. Both have eased curbs placed on each other.