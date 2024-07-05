Space out please: We must invest in the wisdom of crowds
Summary
- The ‘wisdom of crowds’ is a thesis on which democracy and markets rest, but every stampede should make us sit up and wonder—the Hathras tragedy being the latest. Here’s how India could nudge people towards collective safety.
Democracy and markets share a belief in the ‘wisdom of crowds,’ a thesis presented well by James Surowiecki in a book by that title which offers various examples of how numerous minds put together are smarter than a few. The antithesis of it, though, glares out from every news report of a stampede.