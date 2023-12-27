Crowd-in must not start crowding investors out
This year saw India’s credit-to-GDP gap turn positive after a long slump. If state capex to ‘crowd in’ private investment has finally begun to fructify, it’s time for a fiscal policy pivot.
As India’s economy shows signs of private investment picking up, an indicator that holds out hope is our ‘credit-to-GDP gap.’ This measures the difference between the country’s credit-to-GDP ratio—which hit a plateau at around half our annual output after a steep climb in the first decade of this century—and the underlying trend of this variable (stripped of cyclical effects). A positive gap points to above-trend loan disbursals. Encouragingly, the gap turned positive in June 2023 for the first time in a decade, according to Bank for International Settlements data. In other words, demand for credit acquired relative buoyancy after a prolonged slump. While overall investment is still much below its late-2000s peak as a proportion of GDP, we have had a slight uptick on this count too. Taken together, they make for optimism over the economy’s trajectory ahead.