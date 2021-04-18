Crowds must dissipate for airborne risks to fall

An analysis published last week in The Lancet, a journal of repute, would have us lay greater emphasis on the containment of the bug’s airborne transmission. That this mode was a major menace had been found soon after the outbreak, but studies have affirmed the view that it spreads primarily through air and can be contagious over rather long distances. Six experts from the UK, US and Canada analysed existing research and offered 10 streams of evidence to identify air-leaps from human host to host as its main method of infection. In asserting this, they cite cases of super-spreader events, such as a choir practice in America’s Skagit County last March that saw a single singer infect 53 others, which could not be explained just by contact of infected surfaces or the microspray of droplets either exhaled or expelled by way of a sneeze or cough. In fact, they conclude, contagion by individuals who show no symptoms of illness could account for up to three-fourths of it globally. Being outdoors is thus less risky than being indoors, where better air ventilation is a big help, and proper masking and distancing are both must-dos in either of those two settings. This advice is common sense, easily conveyed to our multitudes, and must be adopted across the country.

