Crude oil could crack up economic assumptions

As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday, crude oil was among the threats to financial stability discussed at a meeting of the council tasked with keeping watch of such macro risks. After all, we import more than four-fifths of our oil. An international dollar price in three-digits per barrel is looking likely after Russia recognized Ukraine’s breakaway provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk as free states and ordered its armed forces in, an act seen by Nato as a possible prelude to an even bigger annexation than Crimea’s in 2014, and while oil may not reach its mid-2008 record high of $147, it could stay above $100 now that hopes of a Russian back-down have dropped. Since oil shocks have always had a correlation with severe recessions in the West, nerves have gotten taut. As a tech-enabled success story of the past decade, US shale was expected to play the balm, with supplies made viable by prices going above break-even levels placed in a range of $40-70 per barrel. Given this back-up, some market analysts had posited that oil above $80 or so could henceforth only be a blip. Yet, with Russia cozy with Opec, that hypothesis may have weakened. Might the US lifting Iran’s export clamps help? It could, but Tehran has raised the ante in exploratory talks on its nuclear-deal revival in ways that might deprive the White House of this lever.