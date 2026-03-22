In the shadow of the Iran war, with crude hovering around $100 a barrel, the allure of a quick fix for energy inflation is understandable. But intervening directly in financial markets by taking a bearish short position in oil—which the US Treasury says it’s been discussing—is a terrible idea.
Crude proposal: The US shouldn’t try to rig oil prices by intervening as a short seller
SummaryTrying to manipulate the oil futures market may seem like a quick fix for high fuel prices, but it’ll warp price signals. Also, since real oil demand and supply must eventually come to bear, bad bets could lose the US treasury a lot of money.
In the shadow of the Iran war, with crude hovering around $100 a barrel, the allure of a quick fix for energy inflation is understandable. But intervening directly in financial markets by taking a bearish short position in oil—which the US Treasury says it’s been discussing—is a terrible idea.
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