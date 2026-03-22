Crude proposal: The US shouldn’t try to rig oil prices by intervening as a short seller

Trying to steer oil prices is different from influencing currencies or interest rates; there, the government can print dollars. Say the US was to short oil via a trade involving futures, options or, more discreetly, swaps. It would be selling the equivalent of an IOU in the energy world. Even in the best scenario, any resulting price drop would only be temporary as selling paper barrels doesn’t create physical barrels that refiners can buy. In the worst case, it would expose American taxpayers to huge losses if prices moved against the government.