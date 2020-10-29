Crunched CEO tenures aren’t good for business

In a dynamic world of business at the speed of thought, to borrow a term from the title of a book by Bill Gates, the longevity of a chief executive officer’s (CEO) tenure may seem like an odd variable to mull over. Yet, the time spent by an individual at the helm of a company getting crunched, as it has in India, may call for what Nobel laureate Daniel Kahneman termed “slow thinking". According to a Mint analysis of data from 2011 to 2020, the CEO or managing director of a BSE-500 company stays in that role for an average of three years and four months. The average CEO tenure in the past five years was a couple of months longer, which signifies a moderation in India’s corner-room churn, but this was also a period in which resignations—not all of them voluntary, surely—began to far exceed retirements. Note that the typical sign-on contract is for five years. In short, we do seem to have a problem of premature exits. In an ideal scenario, a top tenure should at least match, if not exceed, the classic capital-expenditure cycle from strategy formulation to investment fruition. We tend to associate a revolving-door corporate culture with the US, with its Wall Street pressure on quarterly results, but even by global standards, Indian CEOs depart much too soon. A PricewaterhouseCoopers study of the world’s largest 2,500 firms over 2004-18 revealed an average of five years. In a country that appears to place a premium on stability, our figure stands out.

Truncated tenures at the top would seem to be a direct function of increased flux in our business environment, especially after we opened up our economy, which shook up the demands of business leadership. The ups and downs of our economic curve over the past decade, especially the latter half, may have pushed many firms into crisis mode, with owners pressuring CEOs to achieve either a reversal in fortunes or quicker growth. Could a shift in the composition of our top 500 firms towards post-industrial fields of business, which seem to operate on compressed time scales, explain shorter tenures? Sector-wise data shows no such pattern. There might, however, be another factor in play: the buzz around the country’s vibrant startup ecosystem, and its rub-off effect on publicly-listed businesses.

Given the rapidly-evolving tech landscape and need for the digitization of operations, e-savvy honchos have been observed by headhunters to be in demand across sectors. Our demographic profile is placed perfectly for this. We have had a surge of ambition among those in their 30s and 40s snapping at the heels of leaders whose wisps of grey are sometimes taken as a sign of being out of touch with a shifting paradigm. This tech urgency, thus, may have raised our corporate board propensity to take leaps of faith on youth. Still, firms would be well advised to tilt back towards stability. About three decades ago, the US-based conglomerate GE went through a high-rotation phase of business leaders under CEO Jack Welch to institute a new dynamism and push performance, but gave up on it later. The experiment failed to account for the time it took for someone to get a grip of operations, adapt plans to internal realities and market dynamics, and make a go of it. A corner office with a revolving door can injure employee morale too. This is not to say that lousy results should be tolerated. Just that “You’re fired!" might work better on a TV show like The Apprentice than in business.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via