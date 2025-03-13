Opinion
The triumph of crypto bros: Don’t just shrug and move on
Srinath Sridharan , Anand Venkatanarayanan 4 min read 13 Mar 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Summary
- The Bitcoin dream of a digital currency beyond state control has apparently led to blatant regulatory capture by a billionaire club. The US crypto reserve is a bad sign that might spell dangers we must guard against.
The world is being resurrected. Now our saviour, Donald Trump, is back. And his backing of crypto will change the world of finance. “In-DeFi-nately."
