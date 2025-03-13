The triumph of crypto bros: Don’t just shrug and move on

And the US government seems ready to hand them the keys. The same country that tanked the global economy in 2008 with its subprime mortgage crisis, one that has run fiscal deficits in 77 of the last 90 years and racked up $34 trillion in national debt, now wants to grant crypto legitimacy? While its crypto reserve isn’t going to use public funds to buy tokens, as declared, its very creation signals acceptance of the idea.