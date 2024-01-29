Crypto going mainstream could amount to a kiss of death

Two big things have happened in the crypto world this month: a public validation and a semi-private snub. Both of them bode poorly for its future. The official validation came in the form of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval of a Bitcoin ETF, which will make it easier for speculators to invest in this cryptocurrency. The slight came at this year’s World Economic Forum (WEF), which I attended, and where Bitcoin—or any crypto, really—was clearly on the outs. Last year, crypto was everywhere in Davos. This year, the star of the show was artificial intelligence (AI). Crypto, like me, didn’t even know about all the really good parties, much less get an invitation.