The great crypto reckoning: Wake up and get real about this class of pseudo assets
Once hailed as digital gold, Bitcoin has lost its dazzle as a hedge against turmoil. Yet, crypto clearly has Trump’s favour and US lobbies are pushing to let stablecoins pay interest—although it could doom the banking sector and destabilize finance as we know it.
A year ago, the most pro-crypto president in US history had just returned to power after pandering to clueless retail crypto investors and receiving massive financial backing from semi-corrupt crypto insiders. Donald Trump’s second coming was supposed to be a new dawn for crypto, leading various self-dealing evangelists to predict that Bitcoin would become ‘digital gold,’ reaching at least $200,000 by the end of 2025.