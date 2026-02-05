But ‘digital gold’ fell by 6% in 2025. As of now, Bitcoin is down 35% from its October peak, below where it was when Trump was elected, and the $Trump and $Melania meme coins are down 95%. Every time gold has spiked in response to trade or geopolitical ructions over the past year, Bitcoin has fallen sharply. Far from being a hedge, it is a way to leverage risk, showing a strong correlation with other risky assets like speculative stocks.